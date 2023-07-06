Worthington Lake Care Home in Standish invited entertainer Steve Royle following a Millennium Group-wide competition for each home to bring in something special.

Steve finished third on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2020 and was also a presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire.

He has also appeared on TV shows such as Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere and Peter Kay’s Car Share.

Steve Royle, centre, with residents Joan and Rita

Taking time away from his current theatre commitments, Steve juggled, balanced and performed ventriloquism as well as finding time to chat and take photos with all the home’s residents.

On the performance, Steve said: “It’s always nice to be able to put smiles on the faces of those who deserve it most.

"Watching the joy spread across the care home was rewarding to both them and me.

"Thanks to you all for making me feel so welcome and put me down for a room when I need it!”