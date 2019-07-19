Brothers take on challenging trek in memory of their dad

Two brothers who lost their dad to cancer are raising money for charity after their sibling was diagnosed with the same disease less than 18 months later.

Alfie and Freddy Hunter have raised more than £15,000 for Bowel Cancer UK by trekking 30 miles over Brecon Beacons after their brother Jack received a stage four diagnosis back in March.

The family received the devastating news after their dad Paul died after a two and a half year battle with the disease.

Jack lives in London with his wife Megan, who he married back in June, and is receiving treatment at Guy’s Hospital Cancer Centre.

His brothers were joined by family friend Dan Holland and 10 others to take on the mammoth challenge.

Alfie and Freddy, from Leigh, have named the group Jack’s Juggernauts, in support of their brother.

On his JustGiving page, Alfie talks about the devastating blows his family have taken over the past four years.

“My dad got diagnosed with bowel cancer in February 2015,” he says.

“In and out of hospital, multiple scans, check ups, medication including ﻿﻿radiotherapy﻿﻿, and chemotherapy﻿. I never saw him with a sad face.

“He kept moving forward and making people laugh around him, nurses would say he was a delight to have, he never wanted people to fuss over him.

“He would try and hide to show he wasn’t in pain, he was a sort of man who wouldn’t think about himself but others.

“We as a family would try and support him as much as we could, and each other through this unimaginable time.”

Alfie said his dad fought the disease for two and a half years before succumbing to his illness in December 2017.

He said: “My mum lost her lifetime companion, my brothers and sister were stolen a perfect father who loved and cared for them, my uncles and grandad now lack a brother and a son, other family members have lost a close friend, and I have lost a best friend.

“﻿If I can be half the person my dad was, half the father figure he was, I know I’ve been successful.

“Early in 2019, my brother was diagnosed with bowel cancer at aged 29.

“Our family has been hit once again with this cruel, disgusting disease.

“We as a family are sticking together, and fighting it together.

“It isn’t just a family member who has been diagnosed with something, it’s all the family and friends.”

Every 15 minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with bowel cancer, making it the fourth most common cancer.

Bowel cancer is more common in the over 50s, however it can affect people of all ages, more than 2,500 people aged under 50 are diagnosed with the disease in the UK every year

Leanne Richards, fund-raising events manager for Bowel Cancer UK,said: “We are so proud of Jack’s Juggernuats and want to thank them for taking on the Trekfest The Beacons for us.

“It’s because of people like them that we can continue to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by bowel cancer.”