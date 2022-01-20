Bumper donation for Wigan Infirmary's children's ward thanks to family's festive fund-raiser

Every year the Molyneux family decorate their home in Shevington with thousands of Christmas lights and attract visitors from far and wide.

They ask for donations for Wigan Infirmary’s Rainbow children’s ward so they can buy items needed by the staff and young patients.

The family's home was decorated with thousands of lights

This Christmas their display proved to be the most popular yet, with a total of £4,730 donated to the appeal - the most they have ever raised. It took the total amount collected over the past eight years to £25,000.

Paul Molyneux said: “It’s done very well. It was rammed. Switch-on night had more than 100 people and it was busy every night. The weekends were even busier.

“We have been in touch with the hospital and they are making a list of what they need us to buy.”

Paul, his wife Gill and their sons Ethan, 15, Alfie, 12, and Theo, 11, have seen their decorations become a popular local attraction over the past few years. This time there were around 35,000 lights, a giant bear, 12 Christmas trees and a nativity scene outside their home on Shevington Lane.

Usually the decorations are put on the roof of the house, but this year Paul erected the scaffolding and decided to drape the lights over it, inspired by festive displays on shops on London’s Oxford Street.

He had described the display as being “bigger and better” than before, so was delighted that it proved to be such a money-spinner.

He said: “As each year progresses, it become better-known and a tradition for people to come and see it.”

Once they have a list of items needed for Rainbow ward, the Molyneux family will go shopping and then visit the hospital to hand them over.

Paul has already pledged to decorate his home again this December, which will hopefully raise thousands of pounds once again for the ward.