Business leaders bust out of jail

Business leaders from across the North West have busted their way out of jail, raising more than £35,000 for a children’s hospice.

They were joined by celebrity cellmates burlesque queen Kiki DeVille and Extreme Cake Makers’ Rosie Dummer at Bail Me Out - Derian House Children’s Hospice’s most outrageous money-raising challenge of the year.

The 16 inmates, including Andy Clarke from Wuigan Sports Office, were “arrested” at Leyland Police Station, before being thrown behind bars at La Corte Italian restaurant in Leyland, the former police station.

Locked in the Victorian cells, their only hope of release was to raise £999 bail money - with only their phones and laptops to help them out. The dastardly crimes committed included impersonating Bradley Walsh, uncontrollable snacking, and excessive fabulousness.

Derian House Patron and cabaret queen Kiki DeVille, who took part in the event, said: “I’m a parent of Derian House and I know exactly what it is that Derian does for families. Not just children who are with us, but for bereaved families too. It’s incredibly important that we spread the word, get people knowing what Derian does, how it’s an amazingly life-affirming place and that it needs £4million a year to function. What we do at Derian is incredibly important.”

The resourceful “criminals” not only raised their bail money but smashed the challenge raising a total of £35,138.46 so far, with donations still coming in.

Miriam Payne, Events and Promotions Manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “Bail Me Out has been a fantastic success, far beyond our wildest dreams. We like to put the fun in fundraising at Derian House, and that’s what this event was all about - as well as raising much needed funds.”

"We are so grateful to everyone who took part – from the wonderful participants who really embraced the theme, to Chorley and Leyland police, Lancashire Police Cadets, Judge Batman and the team at La Corte who looked after us so well.”