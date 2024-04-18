Buzzcocks frontman memorial bench unveiled

As part of the event, a memorial garden, directly behind the bench was unveiled in memory of Pete, who died in 2018, and of Buzzcocks fan and friend of Pete Paddy Mitchell, who died in 2023, who was involved in the PSMC fundraising. The ribbon was cut by legendary drummer with The Fall, Paul Hanley, who also held a book signing session of his new book Sixteen Again at Leigh Library.
Legendary drummer with The Fall, Paul Hanley, pictured, who also held a book signing session of his new book 'Sixteen Again' at Leigh Library. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The bench displays 17 lyrics written by Pete, suggested by fans. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
A specially created bench was unveiled in memory and tribute to Buzzcocks frontman Pete Shelley, to mark his 69th birthday, in a project partnership between the Pete Shelley Memorial Campaign (PSMC) and Wigan Council. The bench displays 17 lyrics written by Pete, suggested by fans and is located outside Leigh Library and faces the large mural of Pete that was created in 2022. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson