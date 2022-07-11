The teenager was recovered from Dawber Delph, in Appley Bridge, after getting into difficulty on Saturday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragically, the death of the boy – who has not yet been publicly named – comes after the loss of several other lives in the quarry over the years.

The police cordon on the fence at Dawber Delph quarry in Appley Bridge after the death of a 16-year-old boy on Saturday

West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper has today called for Lancashire County Council to approve the immediate draining of the site, which is also known as East Quarry.

She said: “I am saddened by the tragic news that a teenager has died in the East Quarry in Appley Bridge. My deepest sympathies are with his family and friends.

“Although the police, owners and local authorities have consistently done what they can to secure this quarry, to advise and prevent people from swimming in the lake, the size of the site has proved this difficult.

"Whenever we have a period of good weather, this has led to young people ignoring advice and warnings not to swim in the quarry.

MP Rosie Cooper

“The quarry must now be drained as a matter of urgency, and I am calling on Lancashire County Council to give the final approval to any pending applications for the developers to begin draining the quarry.”

East Quarry was also where 17-year-old Craig Croston, from Platt Bridge, drowned while swimming in 1999.

Marsh Green teenager Miracle Godson drowned in the open water in 2015.

Rebecca Ramsay, whose son Dylan died in a quarry in Chorley 11 years ago, went to Appley Bridge on Sunday to deter people from entering the quarry.

In a social media post, she said: “I spoke to some teens that had come. They were soon put off.

“This quarry needs draining and filling. No more excuses, no more deaths!"

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is running a water safety campaign highlighting the dangers of swimming and jumping in open water.

It will be supported by social media activity throughout summer, as well as displays across Greater Manchester in areas popular with young people.