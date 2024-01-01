Canal and River Trust hold event allowing people of Wigan to take part in paddleboarding
An event has been held for the people of Wigan to take part in paddleboarding thanks to the Canal and River Trust
By Matt Pennington
Published 1st Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Begining at Top Lock, paddleboarders made their way to the old Dairy Pit Bridge before turning around along with two canoes for anyone who just wished to do a bit of paddling.
Food was also made available with mince pies and marshmallows, tea and coffee, along with food for the ducks.
1 / 2