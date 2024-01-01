News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Canal and River Trust hold event allowing people of Wigan to take part in paddleboarding

An event has been held for the people of Wigan to take part in paddleboarding thanks to the Canal and River Trust
By Matt Pennington
Published 1st Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

Begining at Top Lock, paddleboarders made their way to the old Dairy Pit Bridge before turning around along with two canoes for anyone who just wished to do a bit of paddling.

Food was also made available with mince pies and marshmallows, tea and coffee, along with food for the ducks.

Participants on the day

1. Paddleboarding

Participants on the day Photo: submit

Photo Sales
WPC Kelly with group

2. Paddleboarding

WPC Kelly with group Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

3. Paddleboarding

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Father Christmas & Mrs Christmas

4. Paddleboarding

Father Christmas & Mrs Christmas Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFood