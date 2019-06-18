Car abandoned in Wigan alleyway for weeks is torched

A car left abandoned for weeks in an alleyway in Wigan was completely destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were called to the location off Northumberland Avenue in Whelley at around 9.45pm on Monday.

They found a blue Peugeot 206 well alight and faced a particularly tricky operation to put the fierce blaze out as the flames had got to the vehicle's petrol tank.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire but could not prevent the car being totally gutted.

Residents told the firefighters the car had been in the alleyway for some time and had been the site of anti-social behaviour, with its windows previously being smashed.

Mike Fairhurst, crew manager at Wigan fire station, said: "The car was just parked at the rear of one of the houses, up against a concrete fence in a little alleyway.

"The whole car was well alight when we got there and there was just a burnt-out shell remaining."

The fire did not spread beyond the car.

Firefighters were at the scene for around 40 minutes.

The incident has been reported to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).