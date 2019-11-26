Car completely gutted by fire in suspicious incident on dirt track

A car was completely destroyed by fire in an out-of-the-way spot in the borough.

Fire services were called to the blazing Ford Mondeo which was down a dirt track off Millers Lane in Atherton.

Other news: Motorist was more than four times the drink drive limit



Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to tackle the flames but were unable to prevent the vehicle being totally gutted.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Monday.

A local resident spotted the flames and alerted the emergency services.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and details are being passed to Greater Manchester Police.

The fire crews were at the scene for around an hour.