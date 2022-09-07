Care home becomes first in Wigan to offer autumn Covid-19 boosters to residents

People living at Norley Hall Care Home were ready and waiting to receive the next layer of protection against the virus on Wednesday morning.

The autumn booster rollout began on Monday in care homes in England, with people aged 75 and over, those who are immunosuppressed, and health and care workers able to book appointments for the jab from Wednesday.

Although coronavirus restrictions across the UK have been eased, the care sector still has several rules in place to protect vulnerable people.

Resident Pat Taylor receiving her vaccination

Resident Pat Taylor said: “I’m happy to receive the latest dose, it’s important that we keep ourselves and those around us safe.

“If having it means we’re able to do more of what we love and see our friends and family, then that’s good enough for me.”

Registered manager Kathryn Rimmer said: “We all know how tough the last couple of years have been, but for my residents, my staff and all their loved ones, it’s important we stay vigilant.

“We’re in a good place now and I want that to continue. Rules are starting to be sensibly relaxed and that means we can take advantage of the great facilities at Norley Hall. We love coming together and we’ve got a great community here.