Care home company donates to Wigan food bank and pledges further support

Millennium Care has five homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester including Norley Hall Care Home, a Wigan-based home with strong links in the community.

Norley Hall Care Home is located a stone’s throw away from Fur Clemt, a foodbank fighting against food waste and hunger.

The community interest company, part of the global Real Junk Food movement, is dedicated to reducing edible waste by collecting it from suppliers and making it available to the community reducing food poverty through its cafes, food outlets and food sharing scheme.

Katy Brittain and Shirley Southworth MBE from Fur Clemt receive donations from Millennium Care

Its food share scheme provides access twice a week for members.

Following on from a recent campaign, Small Gift Big Gesture, Millennium Care has committed to supporting Fur Clemt through Norley Hall for the remainder of the year.

The home will be sending them supplies which Fur Clemt can distribute to their beneficiaries.

Kathryn Rimmer, home manager at Norley Hall, said: “We met Fur Clemt in December and were so impressed by the work they do in our community. Personally, I am really happy that we will be able to support them for the rest of the year.

“Initially we’ll be donating items to support their affordable breakfast service, including coffee, tea, sausages, eggs, hash browns and long-life milk.

Shirley Southworth MBE, director at Fur Clemt, said: “We’re delighted by this initial donation and Millennium’s commitment of support for the year. This delivery will make a massive difference to our service users by enabling us to deliver affordable breakfasts.