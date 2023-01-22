Care home gets residents to don their dancing shoes for a Valentine's Day knees-up

Alisha Bromley has worked in the care sector for 12 years, previously holding a role of a senior carer and looking at the best interests of health and care of her residents who live with dementia.

Now an activities co-ordinator at Worthington Lakes care home in Standish, Alisha realises the key role she plays in the never-ending goal to improve the quality of life and sense of identity for her clients.

So for Valentine’s Day, the home will throw a traditional tea dance in a setting that will be familiar to the residents and by doing so will be supporting the Methodist Church by hiring its space.

Alisha said: “For all these years I have heard stories of the old dance halls and how residents met their spouse. Where their story began and most importantly their love for dance and msuic.

"Music is a brilliant way to communicate, and I have also seen the results first hand that it improves cognition as well as reducing both anxiety and depression.”

The room will be dressed as traditionally as possible and the event will be entirely funded by the care home in the form of a raffle.

A range of entertainments will be on offer along with cakes, tea and coffee and people at Worthington Lake will be joined by two other homes in the area which are part of the Millennium Care setting.

