Cash boost for Wigan good causes

Two Wigan good causes are celebrating bumper charitable cash boosts.

Jigsaw Foundation, part of the Jigsaw Homes Group, has awarded £25,000 to Wigan Youth Zone and another £14,688 to The Homeless Support Project in Leigh.

The funding will help the Youth Zone reach out to more residents in Wigan and Leigh, offering a range of targeted services which include counselling, mentoring, employability and enterprise programmes, days out and holiday clubs.

The boys and girls’ club on Parson’s Walk is also open 40 hours each week.

Once signed up, children can go along to any of the sessions to access a range of activities, including art sessions, design, music and pampering sessions, as well as general play and low-price food.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, executive director of the Youth Zone, said “It would not be possible for us to deliver this outstanding and invaluable service to our members without the support of the local community and therefore we are exceptionally grateful to be a recipient of this significant funding from the

Jigsaw Homes Foundation which will enable us to continue this life-changing work day-in, day-out.

“We thank them and their residents for thinking of us and we look forward to working in partnership over the coming year and beyond.

The Homeless Support Project’s funding will provide a vehicle to transport food from all donation points to the project and also fund a chef, who will cook the food at the centre in Leigh.

The project’s operations and support co-ordinator Gemma Bannister said: “Thank you to Jigsaw Foundation for the grant. We are very grateful to you for supporting us.

“Without the funding, we would not be able to provide the vehicle to transport food to the project. We really appreciate everything they have done for us.”

The project helps people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Residents are able to access the services provided at the centre.

The services include a food bank, hot meals cooked daily, a food garden (where users can grow their own fruit and vegetables), a technology training room, and access to various partner services providing work experience opportunities.

Jigsaw Foundation is a £500,000 fund to support local projects run by charities, resident and community groups, voluntary organisations, social enterprises and partner agencies.

It was formed last year from the merger of New Charter Group and Adactus Housing Group to become one of the largest housing providers based in the North West of England.

For more information about Jigsaw Foundation, visit www.foundation.jigsawhomes.org.uk