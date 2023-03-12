Cash boost for Wigan group supporting people with learning disabilities
A Wigan charity supporting people with learning disabilities has received a windfall.
By Gaynor Clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Wigan STARS was given a donation from councillors’ Brighter Borough funds to help pay for activities at its base at Hallgate House, which includes arts and crafts, quiz nights, bingo, film nights and computer games.
Wigan Central councillor George Davies said: “The presentation of £750 from our Brighter Borough Funding will support Wigan STARS with the future costs of helping the 35 members and nine adult volunteers, who do fantastic care for the groups.”