Karen Prior died in the early hours of Sunday, leaving her husband Stuart, three children and three grandchildren.

Her sudden death has led to an outpouring of grief among the community at Orrell Lamberhead Green Primary School, where she was a member of the administration team, and headteacher Jane Chambers described her as “truly one of a kind”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Prior with husband Stuart

Mrs Prior was also well-known at Wigan St Patrick’s ARLFC, where her son Joe is an open-age player.

An online fund-raising appeal has now been set up by her family to raise money for charities important to her.

A statement on the website said: “As a family we are struggling to come to terms with the loss of our amazing daughter, sister, wife, mum and nana.

"In memory of her we have decided to set up this funding page to raise money for a charity/charities close to Karen’s heart as we have been overwhelmed by all of the kind words, beautiful comments and special memories that have been shared by those who knew Karen.

"As we are still unaware of the circumstances of Karen’s passing as a family we will decide which charities we will donate the funds to in due course.”

A funeral has not yet been arranged, but as it will be family flowers only, people wishing to donate in her memory are asked to give to the appeal.

Her family concluded: “Karen you have left biggest void possible in our lives… until we meet again our beautiful angel.”