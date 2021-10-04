Cash rolls in as heartbroken daughter supports Wigan and Leigh Hospice in memory of her mum

Claire Fletcher was 43 when she died on June 26 at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, nine months after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Her devastated daughter Kim Entwistle, 19, decided to set up an online appeal to raise money for the hospice in her memory.

And more than £1,000 has already been donated - double the initial target - as friends and family thank the Hindley-based charity for the care they gave her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Entwistle with mum Claire Fletcher

Kim said: “I thought to give back to the hospice I would raise money. They helped her a lot in the last two weeks and were so lovely and made her feel so comfortable.

“I wanted to do it in her name. I know she will never be forgotten, but I wanted her name to be out there and never forgotten.

“I set the target at £500 and thought my family would reach that, but I am overwhelmed because we have reached more than £1,000. So many people have donated. I didn’t have it in my mind that we would raise so much and I can’t wait to give them the money.

“They made her feel so comfortable and made us feel so welcome.”

Claire Fletcher and partner Gary Entwistle

Kim, who worked as a PA for Stephensons Solicitors in Wigan, lived in Abram with her fiance Gary Entwistle and their children Kim and Jamie, 15.

But she started feeling unwell in July last year and was diagnosed with cervical cancer two months later.

Her health seemed to improve earlier this year, but then she started having seizures and doctors said they could not continue her treatment.

After spending time in hospital in June, she went to stay at the hospice and died just two weeks later.

Kim said: “She was always happy and so loving and caring. She was very chatty, she could talk to anyone and everyone loved her. She was always happy and chilled out, she never hot stressed about anything. We have a cat and she would sit on the couch with the cat all the time.”

Donations in memory of Claire can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/raise-money-in-memory-of-claire