A Wigan charity providing hampers for people in need has received thousands of pounds to make a difference this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the last few years the Storehouse Project has distributed hundreds of parcels to Wigan families and individuals who are struggling.

And it will be able to do the same again this Christmas thanks to the success of a fund-raiser.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Chris Ready, right, visits The Storehouse to celebrate the success of the appeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on its Facebook page said: “We are thrilled to have raised a huge £2,772 via our crowdfunder project for our Christmas hamper appeal. Thank you to everyone who donated. The money raised will help us to buy food, toiletries and gifts for the families referred to us.

"We have already received 100 requests and we simply couldn't run our appeal without your generosity. Thank you on behalf of the Storehouse Project and our families.