Cash rolls in for Wigan charity's Christmas hamper appeal
Over the last few years the Storehouse Project has distributed hundreds of parcels to Wigan families and individuals who are struggling.
And it will be able to do the same again this Christmas thanks to the success of a fund-raiser.
A statement on its Facebook page said: “We are thrilled to have raised a huge £2,772 via our crowdfunder project for our Christmas hamper appeal. Thank you to everyone who donated. The money raised will help us to buy food, toiletries and gifts for the families referred to us.
"We have already received 100 requests and we simply couldn't run our appeal without your generosity. Thank you on behalf of the Storehouse Project and our families.
"Thank you to Councillor Ready and The Deal for Communities team for their help creating our crowdfunder page and for their support in helping us to reach our target.”