Members of the community were joined by staff and pupils from St Paul’s CE Primary School, Goose Green, at the Wellspring to say goodbye to the Reverend Mark Wade and his family, who are returning to Cornwall after seven years to continue his ministry.
Wellspring, which was established in 2017, has helped many families in the community, some of whom are vulnerable, and Mr Wade and his wife Toni have been credited, with the help of volunteers, for its success.
The school’s office manager Louise Cooke, who promotes links with Wellspring, said: “Reverend Mark and his family are hugely popular in the parish and beyond. His acting skills from his thespian days will be missed, along with his willingness to join in and always be available to help mean he is irreplaceable. There is only one Elvis, only one Kylie and there is only one Rev Wadey.”
