Celebration of countryside living returns at popular Green Fayre this weekend

Thousands of people attend the Green Fayre each year and it will be held at Beacon Country Park, in Up Holland, on Saturday and Sunday.

At the heart of the event will be working woodlands, where artisans and craftsmen will give demonstrations of techniques including leather working, weaving, bodging, wheelwrighting, horse-logging, blacksmithing and chainsaw carving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an encampment showing the daily lives led by Vikings, along with an epic showdown in the arena as Vikings engage in a captivating battle.

The Green Fayre will return to Beacon Country Park on July 22 and 23.

Wildlife and animal welfare charities will give nature lovers tips on how to look after animals both at home and in the wild, while there will also be displays of dog agility skills and birds of prey.

Coun Carl Coughlan, portfolio holder for leisure at West Lancashire Council, said: "The Green Fayre is renowned as one of the best celebrations of countryside living, offering a weekend brimming with entertainment, captivating displays and exhibitions.

"As the council places significant emphasis on the green agenda, it is truly heartening to hear that exhibitors and stall holders have again committed to avoiding the use of single-use plastics, signifying a greener, brighter future for the show and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be crafts and exhibits, donkey rides, food, a traditional fairground and adventurous activities including a climbing wall, bungee trampoline and axe throwing.