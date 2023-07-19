News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Celebration of countryside living returns at popular Green Fayre this weekend

A celebration of the countryside returns with a range of activities promoting sustainability.
By Matt Pennington
Published 19th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Thousands of people attend the Green Fayre each year and it will be held at Beacon Country Park, in Up Holland, on Saturday and Sunday.

At the heart of the event will be working woodlands, where artisans and craftsmen will give demonstrations of techniques including leather working, weaving, bodging, wheelwrighting, horse-logging, blacksmithing and chainsaw carving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be an encampment showing the daily lives led by Vikings, along with an epic showdown in the arena as Vikings engage in a captivating battle.

The Green Fayre will return to Beacon Country Park on July 22 and 23.The Green Fayre will return to Beacon Country Park on July 22 and 23.
The Green Fayre will return to Beacon Country Park on July 22 and 23.
Most Popular

Wildlife and animal welfare charities will give nature lovers tips on how to look after animals both at home and in the wild, while there will also be displays of dog agility skills and birds of prey.

Read More
Families go wild for new adventure playground at Wigan borough nature reserve

Coun Carl Coughlan, portfolio holder for leisure at West Lancashire Council, said: "The Green Fayre is renowned as one of the best celebrations of countryside living, offering a weekend brimming with entertainment, captivating displays and exhibitions.

"As the council places significant emphasis on the green agenda, it is truly heartening to hear that exhibitors and stall holders have again committed to avoiding the use of single-use plastics, signifying a greener, brighter future for the show and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be crafts and exhibits, donkey rides, food, a traditional fairground and adventurous activities including a climbing wall, bungee trampoline and axe throwing.

The Woodland Stage will host performances by morris dancers, an eco-theatre and guest speakers.

Related topics:Vikings