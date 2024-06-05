Millennium Care is building a new facility named Langtree care home, off Chorley Road, Standish.

In a twist to a traditional topping-out ceremony, it hosted a “rooftop party” to celebrate the completion of the home’s roof.

The event had a summery feel with professional cocktail makers, a barbecue and music, while small groups were treated to site tours and visits to the newly created Standish Care Village information hub, which depicts the style of the new home.

The 52-bed Langtree care home will be completed later this year and will complete Standish Care Village, alongside Worthington Lake and Lakeside care home.

