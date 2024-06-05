In a twist to a traditional topping-out ceremony, it hosted a “rooftop party” to celebrate the completion of the home’s roof.
The event had a summery feel with professional cocktail makers, a barbecue and music, while small groups were treated to site tours and visits to the newly created Standish Care Village information hub, which depicts the style of the new home.
The 52-bed Langtree care home will be completed later this year and will complete Standish Care Village, alongside Worthington Lake and Lakeside care home.
1. The new Langtree Care Home
Stacey Astin, left, and Charlotte May from Millennium Care with site manager George Zavelca - celebrate the new building. Residents, staff and visitors enjoyed a summer party in celebration of the topping out, roof at Langtree Care Home, part of the Millennium Care Group - Standish Care Village, off Chorley Road, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. The new Langtree Care Home
Tours were given around the new building at Langtree Care Home, part of the Millennium Care Group - Standish Care Village, off Chorley Road, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. The new Langtree Care Home
Residents, staff and visitors enjoyed a summer party in celebration of the topping out, roof at Langtree Care Home, part of the Millennium Care Group - Standish Care Village, off Chorley Road, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. The new Langtree Care Home
Tours were given around the new building with is still being developed. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.