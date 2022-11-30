Celebrations at Wigan dance school as students pass exams with flying colours

Students from The Elizabeth Grimshaw School of Dance, at Holy Family Catholic Centre in New Springs, achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing Modern Theatre tests.

Six dancers earned a merit and 32 achieved a distinction, with the highest score being 98 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful students from The Elizabeth Grimshaw School of Dance

Principal Elizabeth Penalver said: “I am so proud of each and every one of the students who took part in the exam session. I think the grades speak for themselves with regards to how hard each student has worked in the run-up to the examinations.