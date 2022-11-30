Celebrations at Wigan dance school as students pass exams with flying colours
Talented dancers proved they had twinkle toes when they scored top marks in exams.
Students from The Elizabeth Grimshaw School of Dance, at Holy Family Catholic Centre in New Springs, achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing Modern Theatre tests.
Six dancers earned a merit and 32 achieved a distinction, with the highest score being 98 per cent.
Most Popular
Principal Elizabeth Penalver said: “I am so proud of each and every one of the students who took part in the exam session. I think the grades speak for themselves with regards to how hard each student has worked in the run-up to the examinations.
“Students as young as five years old up to 16 took part in the exam session, meaning there was a wide age range to prepare. Each student stepped up to the mark and with 11 students earning more than 90 per cent, I think they have all shown the high standard we have.”