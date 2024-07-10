Following their huge success competing in the UK, the Hawks Cheer & Dance Team recently received a qualifying bid which saw them fly to America to compete at the largest competition globally, The Cheerleading and Dance Worlds.
The Hawks senior team finished ninth, thereby achieving their lifelong dream for a place in the Top 10 teams in the world.
The youth team, who were competing for the first time at world level, finished second.
Head coach Nicola Letman-Evans said: "It will take some time for us to come down from cloud nine and the world class success of our teams."
