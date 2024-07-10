Celebrations for Wigan cheerleaders in prestigious global competition

By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Wigan Hawks Intensity Cheer and Dance travelled to Florida to represent the UK in a prestigious global competition.

Following their huge success competing in the UK, the Hawks Cheer & Dance Team recently received a qualifying bid which saw them fly to America to compete at the largest competition globally, The Cheerleading and Dance Worlds.

The Hawks senior team finished ninth, thereby achieving their lifelong dream for a place in the Top 10 teams in the world.

The youth team, who were competing for the first time at world level, finished second.

Head coach Nicola Letman-Evans said: "It will take some time for us to come down from cloud nine and the world class success of our teams."

Head coach Nicola Letman-Evans with members of Wigan cheer and dance team The Hawks.

1. The Hawks

Head coach Nicola Letman-Evans with members of Wigan cheer and dance team The Hawks.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Hawks in action.

2. The Hawks

The Hawks in action.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Head coach of The Hawks Nicola Letman-Evans is delighted with their success.

3. The Hawks

Head coach of The Hawks Nicola Letman-Evans is delighted with their success.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan cheer and dance team The Hawks in action.

4. The Hawks

Wigan cheer and dance team The Hawks in action.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFlorida

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.