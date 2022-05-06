Celebrity fitness guru Joe Wicks drops in at Wigan school to put pupils through their paces

During the visit, the famous fitness guru – who was joined by mascot Pudsey Bear - chatted to the children of RL Hughes Primary in Ashton to find out more about their charitable efforts in 2021, and what fund-raising they plan to do to support the 2022 appeal.

As part of the visit, Joe also led a mind and body fitness workout for youngsters and teachers to help encourage positive mental wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Wicks and Pudsey Bear at RL Hughes School

Joe said: “It was so great meeting pupils at RL Hughes Primary School, and hearing more about how they plan to support BBC Children in Need again this year.

"I have seen first-hand the difference fundraising makes to young lives, and so I can’t wait to see what they do this year as it really will make a positive and lasting difference to those that need it .”

Headteacher Monica Middlehurst said: “We are always so proud to support BBC Children in Need, and Joe’s visit has certainly inspired us to do all we can this year to help make a difference.

Last year’s schools fundraising was so much fun for everyone involved, so I can’t wait to see what the pupils have planned this year!”

Pupils are put through their paces

Across Manchester BBC Children in Need currently funds 32 projects to the value of over £1.8m.

One project currently receiving funding in the area is Autistic Society Greater Manchester Area (Aspirations Project). In the last year alone, over 3,170 children and young people in Manchester received support from local charities and projects funded by BBC Children in Need.

In the coming months, schools across the UK will be able to download an official BBC Children in Need schools fundraising pack from bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/schools

Joe Wicks’s new BBC One documentary, Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood will explore how parental mental illness can affect children as he delves into his own childhood.

.

Joe will confront how he dealt with his turbulent home life, and how it forged his identity today. Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood will air on BBC One at iPlayer soon.

.

.

.