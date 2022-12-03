Champion of the National Bingo Caller of the Year competition is crowned in Wigan

Club 3000 Bingo hosted in the national contest which saw Benj Maycock, from Mecca Bingo Wednesbury Cross, crowned the winner in front of an audience of 500.

He received a prize of £1000, a trophy, and the prestigious title as National Bingo Game Caller of the Year for 2022.

The Club 3000 bingo hub at Robin Park.

All runners-up received £500 and a trophy to commemorate their achievement in participating in the final.

The nationwide competition whittled down more than 200 entrants to just eight finalists who competed against each other at the WIgan venue to decide who would be crowned champion.

Customers, supporters and finalists travelled from around Britain in support of their finalist and were welcomed at the hall with a complimentary glass of bubbly and a traditional roast Sunday dinner, accompanied by first-class entertainment. There was also a charity game where funds raised went to Variety – The Children’s Charity, the official cause of the land-based bingo industry.

The event saw great performances from all the finalists including, Benj who gave a performance of his self-penned rap B!ngo!, which he’s just released under the name BingooBenj. Finalists were judged on criteria such as their knowledge of the game, presence and stage personality and their technical skills as a caller.

This year’s judging panel consisted of Miles Baron, CEO of The Bingo Association, Donna Kunyo, winner of National Bingo Game Caller of the Year in 2019, and Lyn Staunton from Variety – The Children’s’ Charity.

Benj said: “I am really happy that I have won and to be crowned National Bingo Game Caller of the Year. The whole atmosphere today has been electric.

"I want to thank everyone who came and supported me, and all the other amazing acts. I can’t wait to celebrate with my club and represent the bingo industry over the next couple of years.”