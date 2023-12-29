Scout leaders, an MP and charity bosses are among the Wiganers celebrated by the King in the New Year honours list.

King Charles III has recognised 1,227 people for their selfless service to others, including famous faces such as England goalkeeper Mary Earps, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and former rugby players and fund-raisers Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrows.

Alongside them are several people from Wigan, who have made a difference to residents in the borough and further afield.

Labour’s Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue was given a CBE for her public and political service.

Stable Lives director Carrie Byrom welcomed Princess Anne to Parbold Equestrian Centre in 202

She said: “I am honoured to be recognised in this way. Being an MP is an immense privilege and I have thoroughly enjoyed serving my constituents since 2010.

“To say I was surprised when I received my letter would be an understatement – I certainly wasn’t expecting to receive such recognition.

“I have been privileged to work alongside some fantastic people and organisations along the way and in particular I want to thank Citizens Advice, StepChange, the Chartered Institute of Trading Standards and Electrical Safety First with whom I have worked closely during my time in Parliament.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue

“I am also proud of my work in debt, personal finance and consumer protection and have worked across the party divide to protect people since my election.”

Carrie Byrom, director of Stable Lives in Parbold, has been awarded an MBE for services to mental health and the community in the North West.

The charity provides a safe and calm environment for people to deal with mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, using horses to support rehabilitation.

Carrie, a former international event rider, founded the charity at Parbold Equestrian Centre after a family friend struggled to get the support they needed, and she has seen it grow ever since.

She said: “I was shocked and really touched when I found out. I received a letter in the post, came back in after work and it was there.

"You don’t expect things like that at all, you just go about your business and do your job.

"I see it very much as a team thing and not being able to tell them was one of the hardest things.

“It made me incredibly emotional and proud, as the work that I have been recognised for has grown from times in my life where I thought there was no future.

"I'm not a particularly special person. I just used hope and faith to face challenging times."

Daniel Hill, director of Daddy With Angels, was awarded an MBE for charitable services to bereaved families.

The organisation was set up in 2010 to support fathers who have experienced baby loss and he stepped into the helm in 2019.

His wife suffered 11 miscarriages and their daughter Isabella died at just eight days old in 2013, leading to him setting up the Justice For Isabella Hope campaign calling for changes to neonatal medical practices.

There were also MBEs for Scout leader Kenneth Ince and Cub Scout leader Sheila Ince, from 1st Golborne (St Thomas) Scouts, for services to young people in Wigan.