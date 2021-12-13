Charity brings joy to Wigan borough cancer patient this Christmas

Three year old Link Simpson from Leigh, is supporting the charity's new Cuddles for Christmas campaign.

Hospital is no place for a child to spend Christmas. Yet for a child with cancer, there is no other choice than to remain in hospital while receiving treatment.

This is why Cancer Support UK is aiming to send 1,500 gorgeous cuddly bears to children’s cancer wards across the UK, to help make Christmas extra special for those children.

Link Simpson with his bear

The warmable Christmas teddies can bring a child comfort when they need it most and Cancer Support UK has been busy contacting hospitals and hospices to arrange for the bears to reach children that need a cuddle the most.

Caring staff at the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, alerted Cancer Support UK to the case of one child in particular, who needed a special bear hug – right now.

Gemma Holding, Cancer Support UK’s CEO, said: “When we heard about this brave little boy, Link, who is having a really tough ride with cancer, we knew we wanted to do something sooner rather than later. So, we decided to send him an early surprise gift in the shape of Charlie, our Cancer Support UK bear ambassador.”

Link was just 20 months old when he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2019 after he developed a lump in his thigh. He has spent much of his life having treatment and went into remission last year, but unfortunately in May this year, the cancer returned and is incurable. Link’s treatment plan is now to prolong his life and stabilise the cancer.

Link’s mum, Clare Thrasher, is planning to make Christmas very special this year for Link and his two sisters, Millie and Sophie. Clare said: “Link loves the idea of Santa and keeps singing his favourite Christmas songs, Last Christmas and All I want for Christmas. He has circled lots of toys in the Smyths catalogue for both Christmas and his birthday.”

Link loves his new bear which can be warmed up to help soothe and comfort him. The teds being delivered to children like Link can provide stress and anxiety relief, promote restful sleep, and are perfectly weighted to provide a calming and positive sensory experience.

Cancer Support UK is asking people to donate £10 to help send 1,500 special teddies to hospitals and hospices across the UK, to give children like Link who are being treated for cancer, something to smile about.

Visit the Cuddles for Christmas page to find out how to donate.