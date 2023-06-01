Charity fund-raiser 'ready' for barefoot walk from Wigan to Standish and night in stocks

Nigel Brookwell, from Swinley, will walk barefoot from Wigan to Standish on Saturday, June 3, wearing only a kilt and carrying a 35kg sandbag.

He will be blindfolded and spend the night locked in the stocks outside St Wilfrid’s Church, before walking back to Wigan the next day.

Nigel hopes to raise £5,000 for Wigan-based mental health service Empathy Northwest CIC and show people that “tough times don’t last”.

He said: “My training is going absolutely great. I am ready physically and mentally – well, as ready as I can be. I am nervous, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t. No-one has been in the stocks since the 19th Century.”

Nigel has already raised nearly £1,900 for Empathy Northwest, which offers therapy sessions and other support at a subsidised rate for people struggling with their mental health.

Last year he collected more than £6,000 for the organisation – and raised vital awareness of its work – by crawling from Wigan town centre to Standish.

He said: “We are in very testing times because of the cost of living and I am conscious of that. My target is £5,000 and I want to get more.

"Once I do this challenge – and I will do it – it would be great to raise £10,000 from 2022 and this year and hopefully show a few people that if they are struggling and want help, then help is out there.”