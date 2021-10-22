Charity night helps Wigan autism support group raise awareness and funds

Cordelia Singh organised the night

The Blue Ball, which was organised by AB UK and took place at the Wrightington Hotel, provided guests with a three course dinner, entertainment and a DJ.

A raffle and an auction also took place for the 115 attendees, raising over £7,500.

Organiser Cordelia Singh, 46, said: “It was a really big success, and the best night ever. Everything was blue including the outfits, people have said it is the best night they have ever attended. A lot of local businesses donated and sponsored us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We wanted it to be all about creating awareness because if the community has acceptance, it makes life a lot less stressful. It’s a difficult enough journey having children with complex needs, but when the world doesn’t understand, it can be overwhelming.

“We created a short video from playgroup to show everybody, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. Everyone was really moved and touched.”

AB UK provides support to children who have complex needs and autism, along with helping their families.

With the money raised, they plan to offer additional activities to children and families, such as hiring facilities exclusively for the group which would eliminate any anxiety.

Mrs Singh’s son, Beaudon, was diagnosed with autism earlier this year, prompting her to create awareness.

She said: “In March when it was awareness week I did my first fundraiser, which was seven days of fitness classes, with over 100 people signing up, helping us to raise £2000.

“That money allowed me to set up the playgroup, which allows the children to enjoy themselves in a non-judgmental environment. It also means the parents can share the goods and the bads with others.

“With this extra money we can now do more, such as themed parties for Halloween or Christmas.”