Charity reveals new event alongside Wigan 10k in weekend of running

The popular event is scheduled to be held in Wigan town centre on Sunday, September 5, marking a return to running for charity Joining Jack after the coronavirus pandemic led to races being cancelled.

It is a chance for runners and walkers who would prefer a shorter distance to get involved, while some people may decide to take part in both events.

Runners do the Joining Jack salute at the start of the Wigan 10k in 2019

A spokesman from Joining Jack said: “There haven’t been any events because of Covid and everything is looking positive, so fingers crossed for September.

“We thought it would be nice to open up the Wigan 10k. As well as having the 10k on the Sunday and the family mile, it opens up an opportunity for people to double up or for people who don’t want to do 10k to do this.”

The 5k event will begin in Wigan town centre and follow the 5k route used during Run Wigan Festival, which goes along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane before returning through Mesnes Park.

Registration is open now - 100 days before the Wigan 10k - and will be available until Saturday, July 31, unless all places are taken before then.

The weekend could see thousands of runners head to Wigan town centre for the first time since the pandemic began.

Joining Jack cancelled the Run Wigan Festival last March as the pandemic started and has not been able to hold any of its flagship sporting events since, with virtual challenges held in their place.

Preparations are under way for the Wigan Bike Ride to return on Saturday, July 10, with the new Wigan 5k now the first running event on the calendar.

The events help to raise thousands of pounds to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

To register or find out more, go to www.wigan10k.co.uk.