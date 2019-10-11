Charity seeking fund-raisers for its Wigan group

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading charity for people living with a terminal illness and their families, is appealing for volunteers to join its fund-raising group in Wigan.

The group, which has been operating in the area for almost 15 years, raises funds and awareness in the local area to help support Marie Curie nurses, who work day and night in people’s homes across the borough, providing hands-on care and vital emotional support.

Throughout the year the group will support Marie Curie’s major fund-raising campaigns, including the Great Daffodil Appeal and Blooming Great Tea Party.

They will also help spread the word about Marie Curie by informing people how the charity’s services, including its free Information and Support line, can help people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.

Stephanie Potts, Marie Curie community fund-raiser for Wigan, said: “We hope there are lots of people in the community who could give up a few hours each month to join other volunteers in fundraising for Marie Curie. We are looking for individuals who are passionate and have great communication skills to volunteer throughout the year to help us raise money to enable Marie Curie to provide care and support to people living with any terminal illness and their families.

“Our Wigan Fundraising Group meets every month to plan upcoming events and collections, and members also meet up socially too. It’s a lot of fun and a great feeling to be supporting such a good cause, so please get in touch as soon as possible if you’re keen to be involved.

“We also have Christmas collections coming up throughout November and December, so this is a nice way for people to try out volunteering to collect if they’ve never done it before.”

If anyone is interested in helping to support collections and/or join the Marie Curie Wigan Fundraising Group, please contact Stephanie Potts, Marie Curie community fund-raiser for Wigan, on 01254 855031 or Stephanie.Potts@mariecurie.org.uk

Marie Curie’s Christmas collections in Wigan will take place at: Sainsbury’s on Worthington Way – November 30 and December 1; Standish Co-op – December 5, 6 and 7 and Wigan Superdrug – December 15 and December 22.