Charity urgently appeals for Wigan people to care for its guide dog puppies

Guide Dogs needs puppy raisers, who volunteer to care for the puppies until they are around 12 to 16 months old.

They will train the dogs and get them used to lots of different sounds and smells, as well as exposing them to different environments such as cafes, shops and public transport.

Requirements include having the time, good communication skills, a suitable home and being physically capable of handling the puppies, as they grow quite quickly.

Puppy Raiser, Terry Finn, with guide dog, Aero.

Terry Finn has been a Guide Dogs puppy raiser since 2018 and is now looking after his third puppy, Aero.

He said: “It’s the best thing I’ve done for years!

"You get genuine affection and love from them. It’s very rewarding.”

Volunteering co-ordinator for the North West at Guide Dogs, Hannah Laidlaw, said: "We get asked a lot if it’s sad giving the dog back – yes it is because you have a special bond together.

"But that puppy will go on to change someone’s life; your puppy will give someone with sight loss freedom and independence.

"It’s a great feeling knowing you have contributed to that.”

Expert staff at Guide Dogs, which has a regional training centre in Atherton, will support volunteers throughout the process and offer puppy classes, which is a great way to meet people and share advice.