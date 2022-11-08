A twist on the hit 2003 film Calendar Girls, the group from Wigan Central – known as the Calendar Boys – got their kit off for a naked calendar to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

PCUK campaign for men with prostate cancer to receive the best treatment and care wherever they live in the UK, as well as helping fund ground-breaking research.

It is hoped that the piece will also raise awareness for the disease, which develops slowly and mostly effects men aged 50 and over.

The December page

Wigan Central owner Jo Whalley said: “One of our customers Stuart Higham came up with the idea.

"So we approached a few of our regulars to see if they would take part and they were all surprisingly up for it.

“Then they all just came together on certain days to get their kit off and it went from there.

"We had the landscape photographer of the year for 2018 Pete Rowbottom come down and take the pictures for us which was great for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Central have created a 2023 charity calendar, featuring pub regulars and a member of staff posed naked in Wigan Central, to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

"Its been really good to seethe finished product and how it all came together.”

The 2023 calendar was unveiled at a launch party at Wigan Central on November 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Punters were able to see the product for the first time as well as take part in charity raffles and blind auctions.

The June page

The event also featured live music from The Roby Millbilles, who donated their fee to PCUK.

Wigan Central hoped to raise £4000 in calendar sales, but have surpassed that already from the launch event alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo added: “We raised just over £5000 on the night which is amazing.

"It has already smashed our target.

One of the regulars posing for the calendar

"It’ll still be nice to raise as much money as we can because every penny counts towards helping this amazing cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wigan Central 2023 Calendars are on sale now and cost £20 with 100 per cent of the proceeds being donated to PCUK.

Calendars can purchased at Wigan Central which is located in the arches under the railway bridge.