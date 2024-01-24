Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 33rd Bent ‘n’ Bongs beer bash will be held at Atherton Roller Rink from Thursday, February 1 to Saturday, February 3.

Organisers believe it is perfectly timed for anyone taking part in Dry January, with around 100 drinks on offer to tempt people who have been abstinent.

Souvenir glasses will be given to everyone on arrival and there will be five bars serving real ales delivered straight from the cask, craft beers, draft lagers, Belgian beers, fruit beers from around the world, ciders, perries, fruit-flavoured ciders, gins and prosecco.

Last year's Bent and Bongs Beer Bash

Food will be available during the festival, while there will also be live music, with performances throughout the three days.

The beer bash raises money for good causes in the area and this year’s proceeds are expected to take the all-time total past half a million pounds.

Steve Harrison, one of the organisers, said: “We are hoping that this year sees us crack the half a million pound mark for the total raised over the life of the festival.

"Any money we have raised, after paying the bills, goes back to the community, to good causes like Scouts, dementia coffee mornings, basically anything we can find doing good work in the area.”

People are being encouraged to pop into the festival to enjoy a pint, listen to the music and help the fund-raising appeal.

Steve said: “It’s really busy and has a great vibe to it. We have regulars who come from all over the country each year.”

The festival is open from 6pm to 11pm on Thursday, February 1 (£3 admission), 4pm to 11pm on Friday, February 2 (£6 admission) and noon to 9pm on Saturday, February 3 (£6 admission).

The event is run by staff and volunteers and organisers are still looking for people to help set up, run and close the festival. To get involved, email [email protected].

Sponsors are also wanted, as well as amateur and professional photographers willing to spend a couple of hours taking pictures at the event.