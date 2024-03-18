Children can create 'cherished memories' thanks to free places at Easter party in Wigan

An Easter party complete with entertainment and a bouncy castle is being held in Wigan to support a good cause.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pemberton Masonic Hall will host the event from noon to 3pm on Easter Sunday, March 31, when children can also enjoy food, games, singing and dancing, raffles and more.

The party is being held to support Daffodils Dreams and there are 25 free places for children identified through the organisation’s referral process from local schools.

Read More
Retro: 38 pictures of shoppers, staff, celebs and events at Wigan Asda 1970-2014
Pemberton Masonic HallPemberton Masonic Hall
Pemberton Masonic Hall
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, said: “This inclusive initiative ensures that every child has the opportunity to participate in the festivities and create cherished memories. We are immensely thankful for Clare Wolfenden's and Pemberton Masonic Hall’s dedication to our cause and their efforts to make a positive impact in our community."

For those who do not qualify for a referral, tickets are available for £10, while adults and children under the age of two can attend for free.

Call 07858 604590 or contact Pemberton Masonic Hall via Facebook.

Related topics:WiganDaffodils DreamsFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.