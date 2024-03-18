Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pemberton Masonic Hall will host the event from noon to 3pm on Easter Sunday, March 31, when children can also enjoy food, games, singing and dancing, raffles and more.

The party is being held to support Daffodils Dreams and there are 25 free places for children identified through the organisation’s referral process from local schools.

Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, said: “This inclusive initiative ensures that every child has the opportunity to participate in the festivities and create cherished memories. We are immensely thankful for Clare Wolfenden's and Pemberton Masonic Hall’s dedication to our cause and their efforts to make a positive impact in our community."

For those who do not qualify for a referral, tickets are available for £10, while adults and children under the age of two can attend for free.