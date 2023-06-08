Children's library goes from strength to strength since opening its doors in Wigan six months ago

Yellow Door Community Library, which is based at Clifton Street Community Centre in Poolstock, offers free story and singing sessions and a warm welcome to families, who can spend time there and take books home.

The volunteers aim to make books accessible to families in the community to encourage a love of reading from an early age.

They are supporting these crucial early reading skills within the home and are striving to provide meaningful activities families can undertake at no cost in a warm, friendly environment which influences learning in the home.

Yellow Door Community Library

Animal assisted therapy business Hill Vale Animals provided support to run successful animal story sessions for families, which were very well attended, helping to increase awareness of the library and enabling families to encounter amazing animals.

Committee members and local carpenter Lee Serio, from Creative Joinery, continue to support the library also.

It is a real community venture, with mural artist Carol Atherton being the latest supporter to donate her time and talent to create a beautiful mural, which reflects the imagination a love of reading can help develop.

The library has also provided free access to tuition for children working towards their exams, with volunteers offering science, maths and English support.

Opening times and activities are adapted to suit families and there is an active Facebook page which helps keep the community up to date with the activities on offer.So what’s next for the library?

The volunteers are looking to develop it into a community interest company, which would enable them to access further funding.

They also want to provide an outdoor pram store to enable more families with younger children to access the library and are keen to continue to develop the volunteer team and reach more families.

If you wish to find out more, volunteer or can help increase awareness of the Yellow Door Library, call in or contact Kathryn at [email protected]