The applause from this year’s panto may only just be dying down but already plans are afoot for the next in 12 months time.

But there is so much more to enjoy before then, with comedies, dramas and a musical to look forward to.

The theatre has been celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and has brought out a new book, priced £5, which is crammed with memories, tributes, pictures and anecdotes from the last three quarters of a century.

Wigan Little Theatre

So what is coming up for the first of the next 75 years?

WLT is delighted to have the first production of Spring and Port Wine in the region, which kicks off its season in January.

It’s a popular northern comedy-cum-kitchen sink drama which depicts family life, when the father attempts to assert his authority in the household as his children grow up.

A successful film version in 1970 starred James Mason, Susan George, Diana Coupland, Hannah Gordon and Rodney Bewes, and WLT’s own staging is directed by Veronica Teesdale. It runs from January 25 to February 4.

A scene from the 1970 cinema version of Spring and Port Wine whose stars included James Mason, Susan George and Rodney Bewes

And here are details of the rest of the year’s productions:

March 8 to 18 - Business Affairs by John Chapman and Jeremy Lloyd, directed by Paul Leffler

April 19 to 29 - Di and Viv and Rose by Amelia Bullmore, directed by Martin Green

May 24 to June 3 – Guys and Dolls directed by Maureen Schofield, choreography by Louise Hawkes, and musical director Rick Kershaw

Actress and writer Amelia Bullmore

July 5 to 15 - David Copperfield by Charles Dickens, adapted by Deborah McAndrew and directed by Margaret Kinley

August 30 to September 9 – Spirit Level by Pam Valentine, directed by Pat Hall

September 22 to 24 - The Play’s the Thing – a presentation by WLT Youth Theatre

October 18 to 28 - The Business of Murder by Richard Harris directed by Stacey Vernon

November 30 to December 16 – Jack and Jill by Bill Collins directed by Katie Davis, musical director Caroline McCann, choreography Dianne Halliwell.

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on 24 hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.

