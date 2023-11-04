Christmas book fair featuring more than 40 authors set to be held in Wigan
Book lovers and Christmas shoppers can look forward to the biggest event of the year by Wigan libraries.
A popular Christmas book fair will be held from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, November 25 at Wigan Library.
More than 40 local authors, both adult and children’s, will be selling their books to visitors, offering the perfect chance to pick up bespoke signed copies as Christmas gifts.
There will also be free refreshments, free face painting and crafts and a visit from Father Christmas.