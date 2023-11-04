News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Christmas book fair featuring more than 40 authors set to be held in Wigan

Book lovers and Christmas shoppers can look forward to the biggest event of the year by Wigan libraries.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular Christmas book fair will be held from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, November 25 at Wigan Library.

More than 40 local authors, both adult and children’s, will be selling their books to visitors, offering the perfect chance to pick up bespoke signed copies as Christmas gifts.

There will also be free refreshments, free face painting and crafts and a visit from Father Christmas.

Related topics:Wigan