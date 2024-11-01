Christmas Eve box appeal launched to benefit children in need across Wigan
Daffodils Dreams has launched its annual appeal to support families and ensure no child goes without joy and comfort this Christmas.
The organisation works closely with social care, schools, mother and baby units, NHS teams and other organisations to identify children in need.
The youngsters receive Christmas Eve boxes filled with new nightwear, bed socks and sweet treats.
Last year, Daffodils Dreams provided 486 Christmas Eve boxes to children in Wigan borough.
Families identified as being of high need will also receive sacks of toys for every child in the household, food hampers and utility vouchers.
A collection trolley is now in the foyer at Asda in Newtown, where people can donate toys and gifts to the appeal.
Daffodils Dreams thanked Marie at Asda for her support, along with Greenmount Projects, marketing and PR agency MCCM, Kirsty Waite from WMDC, The Brick, Wigan Council and other businesses, councillors and community members.