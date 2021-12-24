Christmas Eve box appeal works a Dream for Wigan organisation
Hundreds of children will be able to enjoy the festivities this Christmas thanks to the generosity of people across Wigan.
Daffodils Dreams organised its second annual Christmas Eve box appeal to provide gifts for disadvantaged youngsters who may not receive any otherwise.
Individuals and businesses were keen to give their support, with donations pouring in straight to the organisation and at collection points, including at Asda in Newtown.
They included gifts such as nightwear, sweets and chocolates, bed socks, toys, games, and hair and beauty products.
Daffodils Dreams also works to provide positive life experiences for children, so asked for donations of vouchers for families to go to the cinema, bowling, skating or for other activities.
The appeal proved to be a massive success and volunteers collected all the donations together at two rooms in Wigan Investment Centre.
They had enough items to fill 447 Christmas Eve boxes and sacks of toys for children, as well as five food parcels.
Referrals for children who would benefit from these gifts were still being received in the days leading up to Christmas.
Maureen Holcroft, founder and director of Daffodils Dreams, said: “Following a meeting with Coun Chris Ready and Nicola Rigby from Wigan Council, we were successfully offered two large rooms at the investment centre in Wigan to organise Christmas Eve boxes and sacks of toys. Without the support of Wigan Metropolitan Development Company, this whole Christmas campaign would not have been possible.
“We have been inundated by the kindness and goodwill from the businesses of Wigan and councillors, the generosity of local people and the never-ending commitment from our volunteers.”
It was the second time Daffodils Dreams had organised a Christmas Eve box appeal, after last year’s effort proved to be a huge success.
It marked the end of another busy year for the organisation, which works to support underprivileged children and their families across the borough.
Anyone wishing to find out more about the work done by Daffodils Dreams can contact Maureen on 07896 811178, email [email protected] or visit their websiteThanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here