Christmas trees near me: Eight places to pick up a real tree in and around Wigan

The most wonderful time of the year is just weeks away and homes across the country will soon be filled with beautiful Christmas trees and twinkling lights.
By Sian Jones
Published 26th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

For some, it is far too early to even consider making preparations for the festive season however, others are counting down the days until December 25.

Though many of us take the “easier” option of an artificial tree, there is nothing quite like a real one, complete with the smell of fresh pine.

If you’re more like Buddy the Elf than the Grinch we’ve got you covered with a list of places in and around Wigan where you can pick up a real Christmas tree.

Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill

1. Brimelow Farm

Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill Photo: submit

Back Lane, Appley Bridge

2. Golden Days Garden Centre

Back Lane, Appley Bridge Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Ashton Road, Wigan

3. Windy Arbour

Ashton Road, Wigan Photo: submit

Stone Cross Lane, Lowton

4. Grange Farm

Stone Cross Lane, Lowton Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson

