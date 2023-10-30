CLASS ACT: Brighter Dayz, Wigan

Brighter Dayz, Wigan, aims to provide flexible, high-quality and person-centred approached day care services to young people with a variety of additional and complex health needs and life-limiting conditions. Their vision is “to ensure equal access to all families in not just our community but the whole of the North West area whatever their disability, ability, race, age, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, beliefs, economic or social status”. Brighter Dayz, Wigan, provides access to support structures empowering young people to become independent resulting in a more positive impact on their own health and wellbeing.