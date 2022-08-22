CLASS ACT: Brooklands Childcare, Bryn
At Brooklands Childcare in Bryn, children are encouraged to become independent and creative risk takers, using interesting resources allowing them to explore and investigate.
By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:55 am
Children are given opportunities to broaden their first-hand experiences and allow risk to be carefully thought through.
With a variety of activities and play spaces, children will become excellent story tellers, creative artists, strong communicators and be confident in becoming independent individuals.
