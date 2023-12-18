CLASS ACT: Christmas in Wigan schools

This week pupils in Year Two and Year Three performed in their school Christmas play, Whoops-a-Daisy Angel, at Marsh Green Primary School, and Reception children shared the nativity story at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green.
Christmas spirit in Wigan schools
Reception children share the nativity story at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.
Head of school Adam Rigby with reception children, as they get ready to perform in their nativity at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.
- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
