CLASS ACT: Christmas in Wigan schools

This week pupils in Year Two and Year Three performed in their school Christmas play, Whoops-a-Daisy Angel, at Marsh Green Primary School, and Reception children shared the nativity story at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

Christmas spirit in Wigan schools

Reception children share the nativity story at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.

Reception children share the nativity story at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Head of school Adam Rigby with reception children, as they get ready to perform in their nativity at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.

Head of school Adam Rigby with reception children, as they get ready to perform in their nativity at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Reception children share the nativity story at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan.

Reception children share the nativity story at St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

