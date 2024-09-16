CLASS ACT: Marsh Green Primary School

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Sep 2024, 04:55 GMT
Before the end of term, Year Six pupils at Marsh Green Primary were proud to present The Wrong Way Round. A drama production they dedicated time and hard work, searching for costumes, props, casting for characters and learning lines.

Headteacher Mrs Leigh said: "It was a great celebration of all they have achieved during their time with us and we will be sorry to see them go. We are so proud of them all."

Across the rest of school, pupils have continued to work on the curriculum. Year 2 built houses and researched facts, as part of their project on the Great Fire of London and Year 3 have been keen to show off their work across the year on Romans, France and inspirational people such as Christiano Ronaldo and John Lennon.

Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan.

Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan.

Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan.

Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan.

Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan.

Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan.

Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan.

Marsh Green Primary School, Wigan.

