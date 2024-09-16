Headteacher Mrs Leigh said: "It was a great celebration of all they have achieved during their time with us and we will be sorry to see them go. We are so proud of them all."

Across the rest of school, pupils have continued to work on the curriculum. Year 2 built houses and researched facts, as part of their project on the Great Fire of London and Year 3 have been keen to show off their work across the year on Romans, France and inspirational people such as Christiano Ronaldo and John Lennon.

