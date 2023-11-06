News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

CLASS ACT: Wellspring at St Paul's CE Primary, Goose Green

Pupils, parents and members of the community are involved in Wellspring: a school-church partnership between St Paul’s CE Primary School and St Paul’s Church, Goose Green. It is seen as a fantastic opportunity for parents and members of the community to come together and discuss matters of faith, provide advice, companionship, build a sense of community and share a free meal. Activities are provided for children, supervised by a sports coach and members of the Wellspring leadership team, which gives the opportunity for parents to spend quality time together. Everyone is made to feel welcome. Between 70 and 150 people regularly attend every Wednesday in term time in the church hall next to St Paul’s CE primary school. There are a number of special events, including a Christmas party, visits to the beach and camping in summertime.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

If you would like to feature in our Class Act feature, contact our photographer: [email protected]

-

1. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

2. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

3. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

4. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page