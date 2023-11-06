CLASS ACT: Wellspring at St Paul's CE Primary, Goose Green

Pupils, parents and members of the community are involved in Wellspring: a school-church partnership between St Paul’s CE Primary School and St Paul’s Church, Goose Green. It is seen as a fantastic opportunity for parents and members of the community to come together and discuss matters of faith, provide advice, companionship, build a sense of community and share a free meal. Activities are provided for children, supervised by a sports coach and members of the Wellspring leadership team, which gives the opportunity for parents to spend quality time together. Everyone is made to feel welcome. Between 70 and 150 people regularly attend every Wednesday in term time in the church hall next to St Paul’s CE primary school. There are a number of special events, including a Christmas party, visits to the beach and camping in summertime.