Violinist Hyeyoon Park and pianist Benjamin Grosvenor perform to packed houses across the globe, and famously wowed the critics performing to an empty Wigmore Hall in lockdown, live streamed around the world. The Guardian wrote: “No empty hall could sound more still ... it was practically flawless”.

Grosvenor is regarded as one of the most important pianists to emerge in several decades, hailed by The Independent as “one in a million … several million”. Internationally recognised for his sonorous lyricism and understated brilliance at the keyboard, Gramophone recently acknowledged him as one of the top 50 pianists ever on record.

Heyeyoon Park and Benjamin Grosvenor

He found recognition at the tender age of 11 as the winner of the Keyboard Final of the 2004 BBC Young Musician competition. He was later invited to perform with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the First Night of the 2011 BBC Proms, aged just 19.

Park has achieved international acclaim for her recitals and performances with the world’s leading orchestras. Neue Westfälische described her violin skills as “extraordinary; they are almost perfect. Her technique and control are breathtaking”.

Together the pair have forged a close musical partnership founded on deep understanding, integrity, technical mastery and electrifying interpretations. Their programme in Parbold Village Hall features works by Mozart, Grieg, Tōru Takemitsu and Debussy, as well as Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending in its original version for violin and piano.

This immensely evocative piece of music - voted the nation’s favourite piece of classical music a record 12 times by Classic FM listeners - will be particularly poignant. Vaughan Williams wrote the hugely popular piece on the eve of war in 1914, and the performance in Parbold falls on Armistice Day.

It’s unusual to hear the work in its original form; audiences are most familiar with the orchestral version so this really will be a rare opportunity.

The full programme for Saturday November 11, 7.45pm is:

Mozart - Sonata K.376Takemitsu - Distance de féeDebussy - SonataVaughan Williams - The Lark AscendingGrieg - Violin Sonata No.3

The performance takes place in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall, dubbed “The Rolls-Royce of village halls” (Lancashire Life). Benjamin Grosvenor will perform on the Hall’s famous Steinway D grand piano, a major attraction for audiences and performers alike.

Parbold Douglas Music’s season continues on Saturday December 9 with an evening of festive music from Prince Bishops Brass.

Moving into 2024, the season resumes with the Roscoe Piano Trio on February 17 and one of the highlights of the season on March 16 - a unique performance by pianist Lucy Parham with actor Tim McInnerny bringing the Russian musical giant Rachmaninov to life in words and music. Full programme details are available at www.parbolddouglasmusic.org.

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community.

Founded in 1973, its live performances are unique in the North West in presenting concerts in an intimate auditorium where audiences can get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.

Tickets for each concert are priced from £22 to £25 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years).

Free car parking is also available.