CLASSROOM MEMORIES: pictures from Leigh Central Primary 1997-2021

We cover a quarter of a century with the pictures in this little gallery from Leigh Central Primary School.
Pupils, staff, visitors and events all feature.
1. Leigh Central Primary School saw 20 pupils take part in a 12-week health and active lifestyle course .Some of the youngsters are pictured with their health trainers who presented them with their mid-term certificates
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Joseph Devine and James Bebbington model their own brand of fashion at Leigh Central School show in 1997
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
3. The VIP opening of Archives Wigan and Leigh at Leigh Town Hall, Staff and pupils from Leigh Central Primary School, teacher Emma Hoey, left, deputy headteacher Mr Houghton, right, with Year Four pupils from left, Cameron, nine, Zach, nine, Nikol, nine, and Maisie, nine
. Photo: UGC
4. Thomas Hayes has a 'can-do' attitude to fashion at a Leigh Central School show
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW