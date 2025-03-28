And it has been our tradition over the years, both in the papers and online, to enlist Wigan youngsters to remind readers to put their clocks forward one our before going to bed on Saturday night. Here are a few of our little friends over the years who have helped out.
1. RETRO
Clocks forward reminders from young Wigan pupils over the years Photo: STAFF
2. Retro
Amy Rourke and Frankie Barnett both three, from Rose Bridge Private Day Nursery in 2010 Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. RETRO
Ellie Allcock, three, in her Easter bonnet in 2002 Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. RETRO
This young pupil brought a whole new meaning to clock face in 1999 Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.