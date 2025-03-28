Clocks forward: little Wigan friends who've reminded us that BST is on the way

Lighter evenings are on the way as British Summer Time arrives in the early hours of this Sunday (March 30).

And it has been our tradition over the years, both in the papers and online, to enlist Wigan youngsters to remind readers to put their clocks forward one our before going to bed on Saturday night. Here are a few of our little friends over the years who have helped out.

Clocks forward reminders from young Wigan pupils over the years

1. RETRO

Clocks forward reminders from young Wigan pupils over the years Photo: STAFF

Amy Rourke and Frankie Barnett both three, from Rose Bridge Private Day Nursery in 2010

2. Retro

Ellie Allcock, three, in her Easter bonnet in 2002

3. RETRO

This young pupil brought a whole new meaning to clock face in 1999

4. RETRO

