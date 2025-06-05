Comedy drama Ladies Day comes to Wigan: picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
The fortunes of four fish-filleting friends from Hull looking for fun, a flutter and their fill of bubbly on a day out to Royal Ascot is the subject of the latest production from St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society in Swinley. St Michael’s Church Hall on Shaw Street is the venue for the performances at 7pm on June 5 to 7.

Here are exclusive pictures from the dress rehearsal. To book tickets ring June on 07806 787250.

1. Ladies' Day from St Michael's ADS

. Photo: MA

2. St Michael's ADS perform in their comedy production, Ladies' Day, pictured at St Michael's Hall, Wigan.

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. St Michael's ADS perform in their comedy production, Ladies' Day, pictured at St Michael's Hall, Wigan.

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. St Michael's ADS perform in their comedy production, Ladies' Day, pictured at St Michael's Hall, Wigan.

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

