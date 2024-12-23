Commemoration service honours the 344 men and boys killed in Wigan borough pit disaster

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
A poignant memorial service was held in the borough to mark 114 years since one of the country’s worst mining disasters.

There was a brief respite from the heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday as the Pretoria Pit commemoration service began.

Flowers and wreaths were placed at the disaster memorial in Atherton in honour of the 344 men and boys who lost their lives.

Pretoria Pit, based on the border of Atherton and Westhoughton, employed hundreds of people in its heyday.

People pay their respects to those killed in the Pretoria Pit disasterPeople pay their respects to those killed in the Pretoria Pit disaster
But disaster struck at 7.50am on December 21, 1910 when there was an underground explosion caused by a build-up of gas.

Of the 347 who went down no 3 Bank pit that day, only four came out alive.

Sadly, one of the survivors succumbed to his injuries less than 24 hours after his rescue, while a second died of pneumonia a week later.

Boys as young as 13 were killed and families in the area were devastated.

